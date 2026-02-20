Jayson Tatum injury update: Celtics reportedly receive positive news but remain cautious about their star’s return.

The Boston Celtics are coming off an impressive win over the Golden State Warriors, a result that highlighted their resilience despite ongoing injury concerns. While Golden State has dealt with inconsistency and roster issues, Boston’s position in the standings reflects sustained production throughout the NBA season. The Celtics’ outlook could improve even further if Jayson Tatum returns before the postseason.

Regarding his recovery, NBA insider Chris Haynes recently shared comments from Jayson Tatum about a potential comeback. “I’m trying to come back and I am doing everything I can to come back,” Tatum said. “I just don’t know if I can.” His remarks underscored both determination and caution as he continues to rehab.

Even sitting 5.5 games behind the first-place Detroit Pistons, the Celtics remain a legitimate postseason threat. Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have carried much of the offensive load under head coach Joe Mazzulla, while the team’s defensive structure has remained reliable on most nights.

Tatum has been sidelined all season after suffering an Achilles injury during last year’s playoff loss to the New York Knicks. His rehabilitation process has progressed well and he has returned to practice, but there is still no clear timetable for game action. There has been speculation about a late-season return that could energize Boston in the playoffs, though Tatum has emphasized that he will not rush the process.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics.

Celtics continue to respond

As the Celtics await Tatum’s potential return, Jaylen Brown has emerged as the undisputed offensive leader. Against the Warriors, Brown delivered a standout performance with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, recording his third triple-double of the season and controlling the pace throughout the night.

Boston built a lead of as many as 34 points and secured a 121 to 110 victory at Chase Center. After the win, Brown acknowledged former teammates Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, who are now with Golden State, while also expressing confidence in the Celtics’ current core.

It is also important to recognize how Boston has remained competitive amid significant roster changes. The Celtics prioritized financial flexibility in the offseason, trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers. Combined with Horford’s departure, the franchise has leaned heavily on Brown, White and Pritchard, last season’s Sixth Man of the Year, to maintain their standing as contenders in the NBA Eastern Conference.