Jayson Tatum is one of the best young players in the NBA. Check out here all of Tatum's information like age, height, jersey, family and contract.

Jayson Tatum was drafted 3rd overall in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. Since that moment, the Boston organization saw their new young promising star. That same year in a summer league event, Tatum averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists in 30 minutes of play.

If that wasn't enough in his NBA debut on October 24, 2017, Tatum pulled up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Although the game end as a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tatum started off with a good first impression. The Celtics' fans didn't know what was coming to them.

In fact, In his 5th season as a Celtics player, Tatum finally led the Celtics to an Eastern Conference title after 12 years. In fact, Tatum clinched his 1,500th playoffs point in this run. He was the 2nd youngest player to do so, right behind his mentor Kobe Bryant.

How old is Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 3, 1998. Tatum is 24 years old. Tatum's father is a former college basketball player named Justin, who currently is a basketball coach at Christian Brother College High School in St. Louis, while his mother is a praticing attorney namde Brandy.

How tall is Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum is currently the fifth tallest player in the Boston Celtics' roster. Tatum is 6 foot 8 inches tall. For example, compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo he is just 3 inches smaller, while LeBron James is an inch taller than Tatum. Clearly he has the size to play against two of the most physical players in the NBA.

What is Jayson Tatum's jersey number?

Jayson Tatum currently wears number 0 as his jersey number. This is because when he arrived to Duke the number 22, which he wore during high school, was retired because of Jay Williams. So, as he mentioned it on Twitter, "so I chose 0 cause Gilbert A was one of my favorite players and stuck with it". Meaning Gilbert Arenas a.k.a Agent Zero.

Does Jayson Tatum have a family?

Jayson Tatum is currently not married but he is dating. Tatum has a relationship with Ella Mai a British singer, since 2019. In addition, Tatum has a son who's mother identity is currently unknown. His name is Jayson Tatum Jr, he is 5 years old and he is also known as Deuce in the Celtics' lockeroom, which he often visits after the games.

Jayson Tatum's contract

According the specialized site Spotrac, Jayson Tatum signed a 5-year deal worth $163,000,300 with the Boston Celtics as a rookie. This was a rookie maxium deal which includes $163,000,300 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $32,600,060. In 2022-23, Tatum will earn a base salary of $30,351,780, while carrying a cap hit of $30,351,780 and a dead cap value of $30,351,780.



