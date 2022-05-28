It seems that Wade's words did magic with Butler in the game against the Boston Celtics, everything was perfect for the Heat and now game seven is the last step for other NBA finals.

Jimmy Butler was unstoppable during game six of the 2022 NBA Conference Finals, he was the savior that put the Miami Heat in game seven to try to reach another NBA Final this time against the Golden State Warriors.

In total there were 47 points scored by Butler as part of the 111 points the Miami Heat scored over the Boston Celtics to win the game, plus that was the playoff game this season where Butler played the most minutes with 45:57.

But Adebayo, who was supposed to help Butler, was not playing good as in other games of the same series. That was heavily criticized by Heat fans after game six. Jimmy needs all the help he can get for the last game of the series.

What did Dwyane Wade say to Jimmy Butler?

Butler said that Wade called/texted him and told him that he could do his best in game six, that the knee injury didn't matter to anyone, Wade urged him to play to continue building his possible HOF spot.

"I got a call, text from D. Wade earlier today. He was telling me I can do this. Knee is banged up, but nobody cares. Go out there & continue to build your legacy. ” “...That meant the world to me. Appreciate you D. Wade...” Butler added. (audio availabe on https://streamable.com/xhknbu)



Butler is about to play his 42th playoff game with the Miami Heat, he did play 21 games with them in 2020 when they reached the NBA Finals and it was the first time Butler played more than 20 games in the postseason and its the biggest number of playoff games for him so far.