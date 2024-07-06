Kylian Mbappé, France’s star, played the full 90 minutes of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match against Portugal, which ended in a goalless draw. The French striker continued in the first half of extra time, but was replaced in the last 15 minutes by Bradley Barcola due to his obvious fatigue.

Despite Mbappé’s absence in the penalty shootout,France managed to beat Portugal. All five French takers, including Barcola, scored their penalties, while Joao Felix missed his for Portugal, giving the victory to “Les Bleus”.

Fans and media who closely follow the French star kept asking themselves again and again the reasons for Mbappe’s absence from the penalty shootout against Portugal.

Mbappé explains his substitution before the penalty shootout

After the game, Mbappé spoke to reporters about his decision not to take a penalty in the decisive shootout: “At the end of normal time, we had already spoken to the coach. We decided to give it a try, but at half-time [in extra time], I told him that I didn’t feel it anymore, that I was too tired. I think we have to overcome that. When you’re captain, above all, you have to always be involved and be there for your teammates. I’ve always said before competitions that, whatever happens, the important thing is that we win. People thought it was a joke, but here we are. I only scored one goal, but we are in the semi-finals and I am still very happy.”

idier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, looks on as Kylian Mbappe of France walks down the touchline after he receives medical treatment during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Mbappé, Real Madrid’s new signing, watched the game from the bench during the penalty shootout and shared his thoughts on the experience: “It’s even worse when you don’t shoot,” he said. ” “You’re far from the goal, so of course I’d rather go there, but the guys shot really well. In fact, I now understand people who are out there who are experiencing this. It’s like we’re a little outside, we’re super far away. We don’t even hear the whistle because there are screams. It’s crazy!”

Mbappé will return to the starting lineup when France faces Spain in the semifinals of Euro 2024 on July 9. La Roja qualified for the semi-finals after beating Germany 2-1 in extra time.