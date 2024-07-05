Frenkie de Jong is an important casualty for the Netherlands and Euro 2024: why will he not be present? Here we tell you everything.

Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing for the Netherlands vs Turkey in 2024 Euro quarterfinals?

Frenkie de Jong, undoubtedly one of the most important figures in world football today, is not present at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands national team. His absence becomes one of the most notable casualties of the tournament, leaving a significant void in the Dutch team and raising questions among fans and experts.

De Jong has established himself in recent years as one of the best midfielders on the planet. His talent, vision and ability to control the pace of the game have made him a fundamental piece for both FC Barcelona and his country’s national team.

Over time, De Jong has become a crucial part of Barcelona’s squad. Even though the club has faced challenges and is no longer at the peak of its previous success, De Jong continues to shine as a symbol of talent and consistency. Likewise, for the Dutch national team, he stands out as a fundamental player and a key figure.

Frenkie de Jong out of Euro 2024

Unfortunately, an ankle injury sustained in the recent “El Clasico” against Real Madrid two months ago has prevented Frenkie de Jong from recovering in time to play in Euro 2024.

Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands controls the ball during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Germany. Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images.

De Jong’s absence is a major blow to the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 aspirations. The team loses one of its most important players and faces a demanding tournament without one of its footballing references.

Undoubtedly, Euro 2024 has been deprived of one of its great talents with the absence of Frenkie de Jong. The Netherlands will have to face the challenge of the Euro 2024 quarterfinals without their star and look for a way to make up for their absence to continue advancing in the tournament.