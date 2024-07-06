The Los Angeles Lakers could fail in their task of helping LeBron James to win another NBA championship.

Lakers and Rob Pelinka are running out of names to help LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have completed their plan to keep LeBron James. The King will sign a two-year, $104 million contract and, as expected, the franchise drafted his son, Bronny James. A fairy tale ending for a legendary career.

However, the Lakers should be concerned about championships rather than emotional stories. Right now, many teams in the Western Conference are ahead thanks to recent big signings.

That’s why, as the clock keeps ticking in NBA free agency, no one knows for sure if the Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka will find the names to boost LeBron chances of a final ring.

Who are the Lakers targeting in free agency?

Almost every names wanted by LeBron James to play with the Los Angeles Lakers is already off the board. First, Alex Caruso, the key player to improve the defensive of the ball, was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The next hit for the Lakers arrived when Dejounte Murray, a player of huge interest for the King, ended up with the New Orleans Pelicans. Another missed opportunity for Rob Pelinka.

Then, although this was an absolutely long shot, Paul George started to sound as a possibility, but, the Philadelphia 76ers were ready to build their Big Three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Nevertheless, the big target for LeBron was Klay Thompson after he decided to leave Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The King even called the Splash Brother in the first minutes of free agency to convince him.

In the end, Klay decided to sign with the Dallas Mavericks and now is part of a championship roster alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Favorites in the West to repeat.

Finally, in order to find a 3-point threat, the Los Angeles lakers pursued Buddy Hield. Once again, another team took action faster and he landed with the Warriors.

That’s why, the scenario for the Lakers seems really complicated. After all these stars had already signed with other teams, maybe the last big name they could be able to pursue is DeMar DeRozan.