The Netherlands will play against Turkey in an exciting match to see who will advance to the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2024. Here, we tell you what would happen in the three possible scenarios of this game.

What happens if Netherlands lose, win or tie with Turkey in 2024 Euro quarter-finals?

The Netherlands will face Turkey in the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 to secure a place in the semi-finals. The Oranje want to repeat the title they won in 1988 led by Ruud Gullit, also on German soil.

The Oranje come into this match as favorites. Ronald Koeman’s team secured their place in the quarter-finals with a commanding 3-0 victory over Romania. Turkey, meanwhile, advanced by narrowly defeating Austria 2-1 in a hard-fought match.

Although the Netherlands are not the top favorite for the title, their chances of reaching the final are high considering that they are in the part of the bracket where there are teams with less power than the other bracket, with the exception of England, although the latter has not shown a good level so far.

What happens if the Netherlands beat Turkey?

A win against Turkey would propel the Netherlands into the semi-finals, where they would face the winner of the England vs. Switzerland match. This crucial semi-final clash is set to take place on Friday, July 9, in Dortmund.

What happens if the Netherlands and Turkey draw?

If the match ends in a draw after regulation time, it will move into extra time, consisting of two 15-minute halves. Should the tie persist after extra time, the game will be decided by a penalty shootout. The winner of the shootout will advance to the semi-finals.

What happens if the Netherlands lose to Turkey?

In case Turkey manages to defeat the Netherlands, Vincenzo Montella’s team will advance to the semi-finals and face the aforementioned England or Switzerland on Friday, July 9, in Dortmund.