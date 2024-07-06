England defeated Switzerland in the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2024 to qualify for the semifinals. Find out when and against whom they will play.

Euro 2024: When and who will England play in the semifinals?

England defeated Switzerland 5-3 on penalties in the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 to secure a place in the semifinals and continue their quest for their first-ever European title.

Just when it looked like the match would end in a 0-0 draw, Breel Embolo popped up in the 75th minute to put Switzerland 1-0 up. But after 5 minutes, England would equalize with a goal by Bukayo Saka to send the match into extra time.

In extra time, the draw persisted, leading to a penalty shootout. Jordan Pickford emerged as the hero, saving Switzerland’s first penalty from Manuel Akanji. With this crucial victory, England secured their place in the semifinals and will face the winner of the Netherlands vs. Turkey match on Wednesday, July 10.

UEFA Euro 2024 bracket: How the semi-finals will be played

Euro 2024 is coming to an end and there are few teams left in search of eternal glory. After a long and difficult road, Harry Kane’s England will have to face the winner of the match between Netherlands or Turkey on Wednesday , July 10 for a place in the coveted final.

via Wikipedia

On the other side of the bracket, the semifinalistsare already decided. Spain eliminated the host team Germany and France beat Portugal on penalties, so Spain will play against Kylian Mbappe’s France on Tuesday, July 9, for a ticket to the final.