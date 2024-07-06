Jude Bellingham did it again. In one of the biggest moments of pressure, the star of Real Madrid scored in the penalty shootout give England a ticket to the semifinals of UEFA Euro 2024.
As it happened with Slovakia, it was a thriller for the Three Lions as regular time wasn’t enough to determine the winner of the match. Extra time was a stalemate and then, England had to face their greatest fear in history: the penalty spot.
However, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was sensational and no player missed including Bellingham. Now, considering Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are far away of their prime level, Jude is a step closer to the Ballon d’Or.
