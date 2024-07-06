Once teammates with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant sent a message to Klay Thompson as the Splash Brother will no longer play with Stephen Curry in the Bay area.

Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors is one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Shortly after Stephen Curry reacted to Klay’s departure, Kevin Durant also sent a message to the Splash Brother.

“A Bay Area God. One chapter closes, another one opens. Keep doing u champ,” Durant wrote in the comment section of Thompson’s Instagram post bidding farewell to the Warriors.

At 34, Thompson is joining the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal. Before this, he spent 13 unforgettable years in the Bay area, where he found success not only with Curry and Draymond Green, but also with Durant by his side.

KD and Thompson spent three seasons as teammates in Golden State from 2016-17 to 2018-19, when Durant shocked the NBA by breaking up with the Warriors. That decision made a lot of noise by then, but his recent message seems to remind us how he feels about it.

Durant talks to Thompson about a chapter closing to let another one open, something he did five years ago when he opted not to stay in Golden State. Thompson, who won two more rings than KD in the Bay area, is now preparing for life in Dallas.

Klay Thompson bids farewell to Warriors

“Oh Bay Area , there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for some of the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1,“ Thompson wrote on Instagram.

Selected 11th overall in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson went on to win four championships in more than a decade with the Warriors, playing a pivotal role next to Curry and other stars.

“I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime. My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the Warriors organization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out,” Thompson added.

Stephen Curry’s farewell message to Klay Thompson

Unsurprisingly, Stephen Curry didn’t stay silent about Thompson’s departure, writing an emotional message to his Splash Brother as their journey together comes to an end this summer.

“Gonna miss you @klaythompson. Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn’t have imagined a better run with you and @money23green,” Curry wrote on an Instagram story along with 30 pictures of him and Klay. “Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my guy.”