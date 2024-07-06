Cruz Azul face off against Mazatlan in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 first Matchday. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch the action live in the USA right here.

Cruz Azul are set to take on Mazatlan in the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 season. Catch all the action live from the USA as these two teams clash for Matchday 1. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream the match live.

The Liga MX season kicks off with Mexican teams gearing up for a thrilling chase for the championship. Among the contenders are two teams coming off vastly different Clausura performances.

Mazatlan struggled throughout the tournament, ending with just 16 points and missing out on the postseason. This year, they aim to turn things around. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul, fresh off a narrow loss to Club America in the final, are hungry for redemption and ready to make a strong push for the title.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan match be played?

Cruz Azul are set to face off against Mazatlan for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Saturday, July 6, with the action starting at 11:00 PM (ET).

Luis Amarilla of Mazatlan – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan live on ViX in the United States.