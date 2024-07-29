A look back at the list of names that have won the heart of one of the NBA's stars.

Years go by, but Jimmy Butler remains one of the most valuable players in the NBA, and since the 2019 season, he has been an indispensable figure for the Miami Heat. A player of great stature on the court and a unique profile off it. Owner of a very active social life, Jimmy has managed to balance both worlds, maintaining a high level of professionalism in his career.

But, although he has been quite reserved, for a star of his magnitude, it is impossible to hide everything that happens around his personal life. During his professional career, Butler has had various relationships and has been linked to several well-known women, making his relationships attract a lot of media attention. Want to know who they are? We show them to you in this ranking.

Shakira

(Getty Images)

In mid-2023, after a few dinners and other outings together, the media theorized that Shakira was starting a romance with Butler after she attended a Heat game to show her support. Many weeks passed, with different stories speculated, until the guard himself spoke and gave his version of the situation.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the basketball player dismissed any possibility of a romantic link with the Colombian, stating: “They just make things up because we are friends. Just because people hang out doesn’t mean they are a couple.” Butler then assured that the Colombian “is a great human being and incredibly talented.” Regarding why she attended his team’s games, he explained: “Her kids are big fans. Does that mean we are dating?” Do we believe him?

Lolo Jones

(Getty Images)

Out of many people’s radar, Lolo Jones is a highly distinguished American Olympic athlete who has had significant performances in the world of athletics. In 2017, rumors of a relationship with Jimmy Butler arose after the two exchanged flirty messages on both Twitter and Instagram.

At that time, Jimmy commented on Lolo’s athletic abilities, and she responded with compliments towards him. Despite the public exchange of messages, there is no concrete evidence that they had a serious relationship or officially dated.

Shay Mitchell

(Getty Images)

In this case, we are talking about a Canadian actress and model known for her role as Emily Fields in the series Pretty Little Liars, not to mention several appearances in popular music videos. In 2016, the relationship between Butler and Mitchell is said to have begun after they were seen together on several occasions.

Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, speculation arose from their appearances together and their interactions on social media. The relationship did not seem to last long, and there are not many details available about it. Since then, Shay has welcomed two daughters with her boyfriend, Matte Babel.

Rachel Nichols

(Getty Images)

Nichols is a renowned American sports journalist working for ESPN. This time, rumors of a relationship between Butler and Rachel arose from their professional relationship and the chemistry they showed during interviews and game coverage.

However, both have remained silent about these rumors and have neither confirmed nor denied the existence of a romantic relationship. The lack of concrete evidence suggests that these rumors may simply be media and fan speculation. But the good chemistry between them was always present.

Iggy Azalea

(Getty Images)

The prominent and popular Australian rapper was linked to Jimmy Butler in 2018. Rumors began after they were seen together at a restaurant in Los Angeles and on a few occasional outings. It’s worth noting that she had previously been in a relationship with another basketball player (Nick Young).

Despite the usual secrecy in these stories, Iggy publicly denied the rumors in an interview, saying they were just friends and not dating. The story between them ceased to have much significance after that statement.

Selena Gomez

(Getty Images)

Here, no introduction is necessary. The famous singer and actress was linked to Butler in the fall of 2020. Rumors began when they were seen dining together in New York. Various journalistic sources reported on their outings, describing them as casual dates.

Although neither of them publicly confirmed the relationship, the rumors gained traction due to their popularity. There is not much information about the duration or seriousness of their relationship, and it seems to have been brief and casual. If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck… it’s a duck! That’s the saying, right?

Miley Cyrus

(Getty Images)

The most hidden relationship on this list. In 2013, there was much speculation about a possible story linking Butler and the super successful and talented American singer and actress. Rumors arose after Jimmy attended one of Miley’s regular parties.

Although there is no concrete evidence that they had a relationship, the rumors existed from the media and the belief of fans of both celebrities. The real facts will simply remain for the witnesses (if there are any). In any case, what is no speculation is the player’s fanaticism for one of today’s musical stars.

Kaitlin Nowak

(Instagram)

Nowak is a beautiful Polish American model and influencer. Here we must pause at the most formal and notable relationship in the NBA star’s life, to the point that they have a daughter together, Rylee, born in October 2019. Beyond this detail, the couple has kept their relationship quite private, and not much is known about how they met or certain details of their life together.

It is true that Kaitlin has been seen on more than one occasion attending Butler’s games and supporting his professional career. She has also attended several other sporting events with Jimmy, including Super Bowl LIV, but they do not usually share many details of their personal life on social media.