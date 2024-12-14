NBA News: Austin Reaves gets real about his return in Lakers’ loss against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 97-87 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a lackluster offensive showing in an NBA regular season game, compounded by LeBron James’ absence. However, the silver lining for JJ Redick’s squad was the return of Austin Reaves after a five-game absence due to a pelvic injury sustained against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers took extra rest days leading up to the game, a move that allowed Reaves additional time to recover. Following his return, Reaves shared his thoughts about being back on the court via Spectrum SportsNet.

“It felt good,” Reaves said. “First five minutes I was winded, but it felt really good. I was very happy to be back out there competing. Upset that we didn’t get the win, but very pleased with how I felt.”

Despite the team’s struggles, Reaves delivered a strong performance, contributing 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Alongside Anthony Davis and Max Christie, he was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers offensively.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes to the basket against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Reaves on the pros and cons of time off

Reaves reflected on how the time away from the court affected him. “I think it’s a little bit of both,” he said. “It’s always good to constantly get rehab, not just on whatever injury you have, but trying to make yourself feel tip-top shape in every aspect.”

However, he acknowledged the downside. “But the bad part about it is you don’t play as much basketball. I didn’t get many days to really be on the court and play before tonight just because with the injury I had, it was really tough to be on the court for the first week or so with the discomfort that I had.”

Reaves takes responsibility for early struggles

Reaves admitted his time off the court left him slightly unprepared, which he felt contributed to the Lakers’ rough start. “I felt that the first quarter was my fault, not having us organized,” Reaves explained. “Not being on the court the last two weeks left a little indecision in my mind with some stuff we could’ve been doing. So I gotta be better there.”

He added, “But I thought after that, we were very solid. Obviously, a turnover here and there and a couple of missed box outs on free throws. Those are really big plays, so I’ll watch film, I’ll get better, and like I said, I’ll see what I can do to help us be better in that aspect and put the team in good positions to be successful.“