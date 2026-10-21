JJ Redick identifies key areas Lakers must improve ahead of 2026-27 NBA season opener

The Los Angeles Lakers open their championship quest against the Golden State Warriors, but head coach JJ Redick knows his team has plenty to fix after a rocky preseason.

Expectations are building around the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of their 2026-27 NBA season opener against the Golden State Warriors. With LeBron James having departed for Philadelphia and his long-term future still uncertain, the Lakers are set to usher in a new era anchored by Luka Doncic, leaving head coach JJ Redick with the challenge of quickly finding the right formula for his reshaped roster.

Addressing the upcoming campaign, Redick offered a candid assessment of the team’s preseason growing pains, highlighting several critical defensive areas the Lakers must clean up to compete in a crowded Western Conference.

“From early in September, and even kind of early training camp-ish, maybe before we played our first game, I thought we could potentially be like around an average defense…the areas of focus for us, transition defense, defensive rebounding, we weren’t good [during preseason]. So if we get better at that, I think we’ll have a chance to be a pretty good defense, and that’s exciting,” Redick told reporters.

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With those defensive priorities front and center—and Dalton Knecht’s situational role already defined outside the team—Los Angeles enters the new season relying on a revamped supporting cast capable of shifting the team’s trajectory.

Lakers Basketball is HERE 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/U3qV9hXOAl — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 21, 2026

Lakers’ new additions for the upcoming season

As the Lakers retool around Doncic and Austin Reaves, front-office moves brought a wave of fresh talent to Hollywood, headlined by guard Quentin Grimes, who landed in Los Angeles on a four-year, $60 million deal.

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Here is how the Lakers’ offseason roster additions break down heading into opening night:

Trades and sign-and-trades:

Walker Kessler (C): Acquired from the Utah Jazz via a major sign-and-trade deal (4 years, $129.5M) to anchor the interior defense.

Jaden Hardy (SG): Acquired from the Washington Wizards alongside two future second-round picks in exchange for Deandre Ayton.

Free agent signings:

Quentin Grimes (SG): Signed to a 4-year, $60M contract to bolster perimeter defense and 3-point shooting.

Sandro Mamukelashvili (PF/C): Signed to a 4-year, $52M deal, bringing frontcourt playmaking off the bench.

Collin Sexton (PG/SG): Signed to a 2-year, $19.2M room-exception deal to provide scoring punch in the backcourt.

Kevon Looney (C): Veteran rim protector added on a 1-year minimum contract.

Matisse Thybulle (SG/SF): Elite perimeter defender signed on a 1-year minimum contract.

Ziaire Williams (SF): Athletic wing depth added on a 1-year minimum contract.

Key takeaways

JJ Redick highlighted defensive rebounding and transition defense as areas needing improvement.

and transition defense as areas needing improvement. Quentin Grimes signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Lakers.

with the Lakers. Walker Kessler joined Los Angeles via a four-year, $129.5 million sign-and-trade deal.

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