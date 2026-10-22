Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg admits guarding Lakers’ Luka Doncic in NBA debut was a letdown

Following his NBA debut against the Golden State Warriors, Yaxel Lendeborg offered a direct assessment of Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.

As the 2026–27 NBA season tipped off, the Los Angeles Lakers made a resounding opening statement with a blowout win over the Golden State Warriors, a dominant performance led by Luka Doncic that already has Lakers fans dreaming big about the months ahead. Meanwhile, Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg turned heads postgame with a blunt assessment of his first career matchup guarding the superstar guard.

“I had a lot of respect for him (Luka). You know, just watching. I didn’t really watch the NBA much, I just watched highlights. Seeing him, you know, kill people all the time. But then being in there firsthand, just watching all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect, man. Like that was awful,“ Lendeborg told reporters during his postgame press conference.

Doncic served as the focal point for a Lakers squad ushering in a new era following LeBron James’ departure. Pacing Los Angeles with 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, Doncic made it clear he is more than capable of carrying the mantle as the franchise’s centerpiece.

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While Lendeborg pulled no punches regarding Doncic’s on-court demeanor, the Warriors struggled as a collective unit throughout the night, raising early concerns among Dub Nation about another underwhelming campaign.

Lakers surge past Warriors in second half after tight opening stint

The game remained tightly contested early, with Stephen Curry scoring 16 of his team-high 23 points in the first half. However, Los Angeles took complete control after the break, exploiting the interior and blowing the game open with a decisive 36–16 run in the third quarter.

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Doncic spearheaded the Lakers‘ perimeter attack, dropping 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists while sinking five three-pointers. Inside, center Walker Kessler provided a flawless performance, going 12-for-12 from the floor for 26 points and nine boards. Guard Austin Reaves chipped in 23 points and six assists, aggressively probing the paint to draw 10 free throw attempts.

Golden State had no answers for the Lakers’ inside-out attack, surrendering 66 points in the paint while stumbling to a dismal 22.2% (8-for-36) night from three-point range. Beyond Curry’s 23 points, the Warriors’ offense lacked punch, with Draymond Green held to just two points on 1-for-4 shooting.

Key takeaways

Yaxel Lendeborg stated he lost respect for Luka Doncic due to his whining.

stated he lost respect for Luka Doncic due to his whining. Luka Don cic led the Lakers with 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

cic led the Lakers with 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Golden State surrendered 66 interior points while shooting 22.2% from three-point range.

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