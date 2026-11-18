The Miami Heat are bringing the world of Grand Theft Auto VI to the NBA as Milwaukee Bucks visit Miami for a special Vice City-themed night. The court transformation is adding a new twist to an already unusual matchup.

The Miami Heat are taking their partnership with Rockstar Games to the hardwood, turning their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks into a celebration of Grand Theft Auto VI. Just like the Heat are wearing a special jersey with a nod to GTA VI, Kaseya Center is getting a Vice City makeover.

The transformation is already visible around the arena, where GTA VI branding and “Welcome to Vice City” signs are helping set the scene. The court itself is the centerpiece of the crossover: Miami has confirmed a custom hardwood floor.

The special setup will be on display Wednesday, when the Heat host Milwaukee in a game scheduled for 7 PM ET, just hours before GTA VI is set to launch on November 19. With a new uniform and court, the matchup is shaping up…

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What does the Miami Heat’s GTA 6 court look like for Vice City Night?

The Miami Heat will play on a custom hardwood basketball court inspired by Grand Theft Auto VI’s Vice City, featuring the game’s neon-inspired aesthetic, for one night only against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18, 2026.

The Vice City hardwood (Source: @MiamiHEAT)

The special floor is part of the collaboration between the NBA franchise and Rockstar Games, which will transform the Kaseya Center into a real-life version of the fictional Miami-inspired city.

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The court is designed to complement Vice City’s visual identity, particularly the neon-pink and dark color palette associated with GTA 6’s promotional imagery.

Rather than simply adding a logo to Miami’s regular hardwood, they are replacing their usual playing surface with a special design. The team has described it as a one-night-only court built for Vice City, with the Heat rebranding for just one night.

The court is only one part of the larger experience. The Kaseya Center will also feature several recognizable elements from the GTA universe, including Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell food concessions, as well as music from Grand Theft Auto VI and vehicles displayed outside the arena on the West Plaza.

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