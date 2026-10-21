Why did LeBron James leave the Lakers before the 2026-27 NBA season?

After spending several seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James switched conferences ahead of the 2026–27 NBA season.

After the conclusion of the 2025–26 NBA season, LeBron James’ contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expired. As an unrestricted free agent, he was free to negotiate with any franchise, ultimately making the Philadelphia 76ers his latest destination.

Having a superstar like LeBron on the roster can sometimes overshadow other players, as may have been the case with Luka Doncic. As the Lakers look toward a gradual rebuild, the Slovenian star is now one of the franchise’s key figures moving forward.

King James took his leadership and talent to the East Coast, joining a 76ers team that already featured Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, along with the addition of Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, the Lakers will build around Doncic and Austin Reaves as they look to return to the NBA’s upper echelon.

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LeBron gets off to a strong start in Philly

LeBron James made his official Philly debut in style, helping the 76ers spoil opening night in New York with a tight 106–100 road win over the Knicks. Playing 34 minutes in his brand-new Sixers jersey, King James took on more of a facilitator role, stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and a team-high 7 assists.

LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket.

While he admitted postgame that he’s still getting his rhythm down with his new teammates, his steady veteran presence and timely playmaking down the stretch were more than enough to anchor Philadelphia and set a confident tone to start the season.

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A new dream begins for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are tipping off their 2026–27 campaign with a high-profile opening week right at home before hitting the road. They kick off the season on Wednesday, October 21, hosting the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

Then, on Friday, October 23, they back it up with a cross-hall battle against their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, right back on their home floor. To wrap up their initial three-game stretch, the Lakers head out on their first road trip to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Sunday, October 25.

Key takeaways

LeBron James joined the Philadelphia 76ers as an unrestricted free agent.

joined the Philadelphia 76ers as an unrestricted free agent. LeBron James recorded 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in his 76ers debut.

in his 76ers debut. Los Angeles Lakers open their 2026–27 season on Wednesday, October 21 against Golden State.