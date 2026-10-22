Warriors’ Draymond Green weighs in on Lakers star Luka Doncic’s MVP candidacy

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green previewed his team's opening-night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, while also assessing Luka Doncic's chances of winning this season's MVP award.

As the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off their season, Draymond Green wasted no time weighing in on Luka Doncic’s MVP candidacy—while also addressing the fiery on-court exchange between Doncic and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Green broke down why he believes Doncic faces an uphill battle in the MVP race due to voter fatigue and high expectations. “Luka can go average 34 points and people gonna say ‘yeah we know, he’s supposed to do that,’” Green noted.

In his season opener with the Lakers, Doncic posted 28 points—going a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line—alongside eight rebounds and seven assists. It was a reassuring stat line that underscored his steady climb back to peak form while anchoring Los Angeles’ broader championship ambitions.

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While established stars like Kawhi Leonard have navigated high-profile franchise shifts in the past, Doncic appears comfortably settled as the focal point of a new era in Los Angeles, one charting its course following LeBron James’ offseason move to Philadelphia.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts.

Green addresses Lendeborg’s clash with Doncic

Rather than criticizing Lendeborg for taking shots at the veteran superstar, Green views the rookie’s aggressive welcome to the league as a crucial step in his NBA development with the Warriors.

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“Everyone will say the rookie learned his lesson. What he learn? The next time he see him, go at his ass again,” Green said following Golden State’s hard-fought loss to a rejuvenated Lakers squad.

“So do it again and again and again, cause I ain’t gonna f* shut up. So nice, I like it, and I hope he keeps talking that s*,” Green added, praising Lendeborg’s fearless mentality against Doncic.

Key takeaways

Draymond Green stated Luka Doncic faces an uphill battle in the MVP race.

in the MVP race. Doncic posted 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the season opener.

in the season opener. Green praised Yaxel Lendeborg’s fearless mentality against Doncic despite the loss.

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