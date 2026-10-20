Is LeBron James retiring after the 2026-27 NBA season?

LeBron James, one of the greatest players in NBA history, makes his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2026–27 season.

The 2026–27 season will mark LeBron James’ 24th year as an NBA professional, setting a remarkable record. However, based on comments made by The King some time ago and his new contract with Philadelphia 76ers, all signs point to his retirement being put off for a little while longer.

Furthermore, his deal with the 76ers ties him to the franchise for the next two seasons, including a player option following the current campaign. As a result, all signs point to James remaining a force in the NBA for some time to come.

With the goal of winning another championship, this time with a new team, the No. 23 continues to cement his legacy in sports history. This time, the 76ers will have the privilege of benefiting from all his talent.

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LeBron James’ contract situation

LeBron James took a massive financial sacrifice to chase ring number five in Philly, signing a two-year, veteran-minimum contract worth roughly $8 million. The deal pays him $3.88 million for the 2026-27 season and includes a $4.07 million player option for 2027-28, marking a staggering $48+ million pay cut from his previous Lakers salary.

LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers tosses chalk.

By taking a bare-minimum deal, King James gave the Sixers front office maximum roster flexibility to build a championship-caliber core around him, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey.

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Chasing another ring

At 41 years old, LeBron James isn’t ready to slow down anytime soon, pivoting his sights to the City of Brotherly Love for what could be the ultimate final chapter of his career. Now rocking a 76ers jersey alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, King James is officially chasing ring number five to solidify his legendary status.

Having already collected four NBA titles across three different franchises—two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers—LeBron steps into Philly looking to bring that championship pedigree and lead the Sixers back to the top of the league.

Key takeaways

The 2026–27 season marks LeBron James’s record-setting 24th year as an NBA professional.

LeBron James signed a two-year, veteran-minimum contract worth roughly $8 million with the 76ers.

worth roughly $8 million with the 76ers. At 41 years old, LeBron James is officially chasing his fifth NBA championship in Philadelphia.