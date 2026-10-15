JJ Redick evaluates Bronny James’ preseason development with Lakers

With the NBA season right around the corner, the Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find their rhythm, and head coach JJ Redick was blunt when evaluating Bronny James’ preseason play.

The Los Angeles Lakers sit at 2-2 in the preseason, leaving plenty of lingering questions about where the team stands heading into the regular season. That offensive lull fueled growing scrutiny surrounding several rotational pieces—most notably rookie Bronny James—while head coach JJ Redick offered a candid assessment of the young guard’s performance to date.

“I don’t think he’s played well in the four preseason games, but he’s had good practices,” Redick told reporters regarding James, who has averaged 2.8 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Averaging 17.5 minutes per contest through four preseason appearances, James has also struggled with ball security and shot selection, turning the ball over 3.0 times per game while shooting just 14.3% from three-point range. The numbers highlight a clear steep learning curve for the rookie as he works to adjust to the speed and demands of the NBA.

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Meanwhile, NBA superstar LeBron James continues to evaluate his own integration within the Philadelphia 76ers. With the elder James setting the standard in another organization, the younger James will look to refine his performance during training camp and turn potential into production before opening night.

Bronny James this postseason: 11 points 12 turnovers Embarrassing that he’s in the NBA. https://t.co/c1c4ejLzM1 — House of Lowlights (@HouseLowlights) October 14, 2026

Redick sends clear message regarding Bronny’s mindset

Lakers head coach was candid about Bronny’s preseason struggles, offering a direct assessment of where LeBron’s son fits within the roster dynamic heading into the year.

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“I think that [his mentality with the team] is not necessarily setting him up for success,” Redick told reporters when discussing Bronny’s approach and role ahead of the regular season opener.

Bronny’s operational struggles continue

The scrutiny surrounding Bronny’s development is nothing new. Questions regarding his immediate impact in Los Angeles have lingered since a quiet rookie campaign where he struggled to carve out a consistent role.

After averaging just 6.7 minutes, 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 31.3% from the field across 27 games as a rookie in 2024-25 season, Bronny saw expanded action in year two (42 games), but his box score output remained modest: 8.9 minutes, 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 40.9% shooting (38.6% from deep).

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Key takeaways

Lakers head coach JJ Redick stated rookie Bronny James hasn’t played well in preseason.

stated rookie Bronny James hasn’t played well in preseason. Bronny James is averaging 2.8 points and 3.0 turnovers while shooting 14.3% from deep.

is averaging 2.8 points and 3.0 turnovers while shooting 14.3% from deep. LeBron James continues evaluating his own integration with the Philadelphia 76ers.