Anthony Edwards’ availability is a major storyline ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ clash with the New York Knicks, as questions emerge about the star guard’s status for the November 19 matchup.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to deal with a familiar problem when they welcome the New York Knicks to Target Center on Thursday night. Anthony Edwards remains unavailable, leaving a significant hole in Chris Finch’s rotation.

The team enters the matchup with an 11-4 record, despite having spent much of the campaign without their leading star. His absence dates back to a right knee issue that required medical intervention at the end of October.

Minnesota announced on October 29 that the guard had undergone an arthroscopic procedure performed by Dr. Craig Bennett at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, with the organization expecting him to make a full recovery.

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When will Anthony Edwards return to play for the Timberwolves?

Anthony Edwards does not have a confirmed return date yet, so the Minnesota Timberwolves have not announced a specific game for his comeback. His recovery from right knee surgery remains the determining factor.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves (Source: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

According to a report from the Minnesota Star Tribune published November 7, he was expected to miss at least eight weeks after the procedure.

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That would put his earliest potential return around December 24, although that date is an estimate rather than a confirmed target. A November 18 report from Complex also pointed to a late-December or early-January comeback window.

The procedure took place on October 29 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The Timberwolves announced that he underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement of his right knee and was expected to make a full recovery.

For now, Minnesota’s priority is getting its franchise player healthy rather than rushing him back. The guard had averaged 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in four games before the procedure.

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Who is replacing Anthony Edwards in the Timberwolves’ lineup?

Ayo Dosunmu has stepped into the starting lineup in Anthony Edwards’ place for the Timberwolves. The guard has taken on a larger role during his absence, providing scoring and additional backcourt support alongside LaMelo Ball.

Dosunmu has made a strong impact in that role. According to the Minnesota Star Tribune on November 19, he was averaging 21.0 points per game while shooting 53% from the field since moving into the starting five.

He also scored 30 points in Minnesota’s November 17 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. For the November 19 matchup against the New York Knicks, he was projected to remain among Minnesota’s starters.

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The collective effort has helped the Timberwolves remain competitive without their leading scorer. The Star Tribune reported that Minnesota had gone 8-3 in Edwards’ absence and held an 11-4 record entering its game against New York.

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