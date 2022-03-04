Kevin Durant shined in his return to the court but couldn't stop the Brooklyn Nets' freefall. Check out what the former MVP had to say about his team's recent struggles.

The Brooklyn Nets are the most stacked team in the NBA and it's not even close. But that's assuming everybody's healthy and cleared to play, which has rarely been the case since they signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Landing Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry was huge for Sean Marks' project. They continue to gather talent at an alarming rate, putting together a video game-kind of roster.

But even despite all the firepower, the Nets can't seem to reflect their superiority on the floor. They're going through quite a negative stretch and would be a play-in team if the season ended today. That's why KD wanted to address the fans and voice his frustration.

Kevin Durant Reacts To The Nets' Never-Ending Struggles

“I just expect us to officially get out team together, get everybody healthy and find their rhythm,” Durant said after the game. “Let it just fall where it may. Like I said we went through a tough stretch. [Myself] being out a month and a half, not being able to play. Our team has seen some changes. This is a situation where it’s only going to build our character and the organization only going to make us better as individual players and as a team."

“I know a lot of fans that are watching us had high expectations for us coming into the season and expected us to run away with the championship,” Durant added. ”But if you’re a fan and you appreciate Nets basketball and what we’re trying to build and you’ll follow us along this journey that’s about to come up. You never know what may happen. You never know what may come from this from each player and who may get better from this. But for sure it’s going to make us into better people."

There's no denying that the Nets will still be the team to beat in the playoffs, assuming they're healthy. But the clock is ticking and they need to develop some chemistry to fulfill their potential, or else they'll be yet another stacked and disappointing team.