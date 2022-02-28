Now that James Harden is no longer a part of the Brooklyn Nets, it seems like Kyrie Irving has found relief in playing with a different kind of player. Check out what he said.

The Brooklyn Nets paired James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant in hopes of building the greatest offensive juggernaut of all time. And even though it worked out pretty well when they were on the court, they broke up after less than two seasons together.

They've denied it over and over, but multiple reports hint at some discontent within the locker room. Harden and the rest of the team didn't seem to be on the same page, which eventually led to his departure.

So, now that The Beard is wreaking havoc with Joel Embiid in the Philadelphia 76ers, it seems like Kyrie is glad to be able to play with 'very selfless' players, seemingly taking a shot at Harden.

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Takes A Subtle Jab At James Harden, Lauds 'Selfless' Teammates

"When you're playing with guys that are coming off the ball, being very selfless, putting their body on the line and thinking the game, it just makes my job a lot easier to lead the offense as best I can as the point guard," Irving said after beating the Bucks.

"It was definitely emotional, for me to prepare for this game," Irving added. "Just because [of the injury] I haven't been back in this building since then, and I try my best not to wear my emotions on my face or my shoulders but sometimes they get the best of me. But it definitely felt like there was a weight lifted just being back here, being healthy, getting the win, and knowing that there's a possibility we can see them down the line again."

Irving Could Be Cleared To Play Home Games Again

Notably, Irving could be cleared to play home games again as New York City looks to lift its vaccine mandate. However, it's still unclear whether the private sector will also lift the mandate and allow him to partake in sports events:

"I'm glad that things are kind of settling down and there's light at the end of the tunnel here," Irving said. "Hopefully, I can get back on that home floor playing in the Barclays and now we can finally have that conversation that you've been dying to have just about turning the page and moving forward beyond this."

"But like I said, I'm not the only one," the All-Star guard added. "I feel for everybody that's either in my boat or a similar boat or have dealt with some type of trauma from this. And just wishing everybody well-wishes, always."

Kevin Durant's return is imminent and Ben Simmons will also be ready in time for the playoffs. So, if Kyrie is indeed cleared to play, the Nets will once again be the scariest team in the Association.