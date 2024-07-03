LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are against the clock to catch up teams in the Western Conference like the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Mavs just got a massive splash with the arrival of Klay Thompson, the Thunder traded for Alex Caruso and the Nuggets keep will come back with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Meanwhile, LeBron James isn’t getting much help from manager Rob Pelinka. Names are coming off the board and almost every big star available in the NBA has made a choice. Los Angeles is not a preferred destination.

Will LeBron James sign a new contract with Los Angeles Lakers?

According to a report from Shams Charania, LeBron James will sign a two-year, $104 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The King is 39-years old and this should be the last deal of his legendary career.

“LeBron James plans to sign a two-year, $104 million maximum deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. James will have a player option next summer and a no-trade clause as part of his new two-year, $104M maximum deal with the Lakers, sources said.”

However, the big problem for LeBron is the lack of signings to improve the Lakers’ supporting cast. Donovan Mitchell will stay with Cleveland Cavaliers, Dejounte Murray was already traded to the Pelicans, Klay Thompson is new member of the Mavericks and DeMar DeRozan could be the final option.