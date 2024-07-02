The Nuggets are looking for a new reinforcement and center Nikola Jokic has his candidate. Could a trade for the veteran point guard be the key to Denver returning to the top of the Western Conference?

The NBA doesn’t stop. Just two years ago, the Denver Nuggets were one of the strongest teams in the league. However, after losing in the second round of the playoffs and the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Orlando, the team needs a new boost.

And apparently, superstar center Nikola Jokic has the solution. According to DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind, Jokic has been pushing management to bring Russell Westbrook to the team.

“I’ve been told that Nikola Jokic has been pushing behind the scenes to bring Westbrook to Denver,” Wind said. “I’ve been told that Nikola Jokic wants Westbrook in Denver. He wants to play with him. It’s not the first time he wants to play with him.”

Westbrook, who recently opted for his $4 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers, is available on the trade market. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clippers are actively looking for a new team for the veteran point guard.

But how beneficial would a trade for Westbrook be for the Nuggets?

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After losing Bruce Brown and Caldwell-Pope the past two years, Denver needs to bolster its second unit. Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson, and Justin Holiday aren’t enough to compete with the best teams in the West, as this trio averaged just 11.5 points per game together last season.

In addition, Denver has the necessary assets to make a trade. The organization owns first-round picks in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2031, as well as second-round picks in 2025, 2026, 2029, 2030, and 2031. Giving up a first-round pick and a bench player should be enough to acquire “Russ.”

Will Jokic’s wish come true? Only time will tell. However, the possibility of a trade for Westbrook is certainly intriguing and could be the missing piece for the Nuggets to return to the top of the Western Conference.

