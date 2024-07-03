Josh Jacobs recently joined the Green Bay Packers and he's already in love with the team, sending a strong warning to the entire NFL about Jordan Love an his new team.

The Green Bay Packers are set to start a new NFL season with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. Excitement is building to see him in action, and even Josh Jacobs has praised his new teammate ahead of the upcoming campaign.

In 2020, the Packers used their first-round pick to select Jordan Love, anticipating the eventual end of Aaron Rodgers‘ tenure in Green Bay. They needed a new quarterback to step up as his successor.

Last year, the Packers parted ways with Rodgers, sending him to the New York Jets. His departure created an opportunity, and Jordan Love is now ready to begin his journey as the team’s undisputed starting quarterback.

Josh Jacobs praises Jordan Love ahead of the 2024 NFL season

The Packers are finalizing the details of their restructuring following Aaron Rodgers’ departure. The quarterback left a huge gap, but Green Bay seems prepared for his exit.

Two years before Rodgers joined the Jets, the Packers used the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to choose Jordan Love. Anticipating Rodgers’ interest in leaving, they secured a talented prospect like Love.

Love has shown himself to be a promising quarterback. However, the Packers understand the need to build a stronger offense around him. This year, they acquired one of the league’s top running backs: Josh Jacobs.

During the offseason, Jacobs left the Las Vegas Raiders due to a contractual dispute. The Packers quickly signed him after his release, and he expressed his gratitude for playing alongside a remarkable quarterback like Jordan Love.

“I honestly think the sky is the limit in this offense,” Jacobs said on NFL Network. “Obviously, with having a special guy in Jordan Love, you know, and having a good offensive line and some good receivers out there makes it a lot easier for me, but just to be able to see the game plan and things that they want me to do this year, the things that they’re allowing me to do, I just think it’s going to be a special year.”

Josh Jacobs, new running back of the Green Bay Packers

Jacobs didn’t have a great 2023 season with the Raiders, but his 2022 campaign was outstanding. That year, he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653, added 400 receiving yards, and scored 12 touchdowns.

“Just to be able to come out and actually show that I can catch the ball more,” Jacobs said. “Not just that but trusting me enough to be able to pick up protections. It’s just so special when you got a guy like Jordan Love back there, and you can’t really just load the box every play, and you make defenses decide what they want to stop. I think that’s going to be the biggest help for me this year.”

What is Josh Jacobs’ contract with the Packers?

In 2019, the Las Vegas Raiders welcomed Josh Jacobs with open arms. Since then, he became the team’s best offensive player. However, this year they decided to move in a different direction and let him go to the NFC North.

The Packers quickly signed Jacobs after Aaron Jones’ departure. Green Bay offered the former Alabama player a 4-year, $48 million deal, making him the 5th highest-paid running back in the league.