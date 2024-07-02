The USMNT has been eliminated from the Copa America. One of the controversial moments that stirred debate was Uruguay’s go-ahead goal. Conmebol has revealed the VAR video along with an explanation as to why the goal should stand.

The USMNT can blame the referees, a Tim Weah red card, or the heat, but the reality is the team lost two crucial games to reach the Copa America knockout rounds. The elimination deals a brutal blow to what the federation and the program have been striving for in promoting this “Golden Generation.”

Gregg Berhalter stated at the post-game press conference that the Uruguay goal should not have stood and that he would review with the federation the next steps forward for the USMNT.

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic stated post-match, “Honestly, I mean, I saw things that I’ve never seen before right in front of my eyes today that I just can’t believe (when it came to officiating). It’s not why we lost; we’re not out of this tournament because of officiating.”

Conmebol Reveals Uruguay Goal VAR Video

Conmebol uploaded the video of Uruguay’s goal on YouTube with an explanation that Chris Richards did indeed keep Napoli’s Mathías Olivera onside, giving Uruguay the lead and eventual win.

On the VAR referee audios, it can be heard how the officials scramble to review the play but eventually conclude that Richards’ foot kept Olivera onside.

After examining the play from various angles, the VAR officials confirm the goal, and the USMNT’s Copa America hopes are dashed.