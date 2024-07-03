Bronny James has signed his new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Read here to find out how much money he'll get.

Lakers News: How much money will Bronny James get to play with LeBron James?

Bronny James will fulfill the dream of playing with his father LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers. It all happened thanks to the No.55 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and the young prospect of USC embraces the pressure of his family name.

“For sure there’s amplified amount of pressure. I’ve already seen it on social media and stuff. The Internet talking about that I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this my whole life. So, it’s nothing different, but, it’s more amplified for sure. I’ll get through it.”

This is the first time in NBA history that an active father-duo will be on the same roster. Now, one of the big questions is how much money Bronny gets in his first contract.

How much money will Bronny James get with Lakers?

According to a report from ESPN, Bronny James will sign a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is how the money is distributed in the deal.

“Bronny James’ contract begins at $1,157,143 in 2024-25 and progresses to $1,955,377 the following year, $2,296,271 in 2026-27 and $2,486,955 for a team option in 2027-28.”

What number will Bronny James wear for the Lakers?

Bronny James has chosen No.9 for his new jersey with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s an interesting decision considering No.6 was still available. Bt the way, the jersey name will be “James Jr.”

Why is Bronny James No.9 with Lakers?

According to many reports on social media, the decision might be to pay homage to Juice WRLD. The famous rapper passed away in 2019. His debut EP was called 9 9 9.

In fact, many fans immediately pointed out that 9 was a hint to an upside 6. Juice WRLD once said that’s a way to transform negative things (associated to a triple 6) by converting them in 9s (positive things).