Philadelphia 76ers small forward Danny Green got completely honest about Ben Simmons' potential return to Philly on a Brooklyn Nets uniform on March 10 and weighed in on his relationship with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

Even though it's been more than a week since Ben Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, the Australian's departure is still a talking point in Philadelphia. And it will probably continue to be given that the Nets will visit the City of Brotherly Love on March 10.

Simmons had to wait for months but he eventually got away with what he wanted. However, his exit was far from being quiet and continues to make noise, with former teammates like Joel Embiid and Danny Green still talking about him.

The veteran small forward has recently talked about the Sixers' upcoming home game against the Nets, addressing the possibility that Simmons shows up. Besides, he spoke about his deteriorated relationship with other Sixers players.

Danny Green doesn't expect Ben Simmons to play in Sixers-Nets game on March 10

“Now will we shake hands to start? Probably not," Green said in his latest “Inside the Green Room” podcast, as quoted by Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice. "First, I’d be highly surprised if he even plays in that game.

“If he does play in that game, I’d be highly surprised. But say that does happen, I see it as being a very hectic, playoff-like atmosphere and environment to where it may be very rough for him.”

Things have gotten very ugly between Simmons and the fanbase ever since the playoff debacle in the 2020-21, so Philly would certainly be a tough atmosphere to play at for the Australian.

Green says Simmons didn't have a good relationship with Andre Drummond and Seth Curry

Green has also revealed that Simmons didn't have quite a good relationship with Andre Drummond and Seth Curry, who have joined him in the move to Brooklyn as part of the blockbuster trade.

“Interesting dynamic of how things went down," Green said. "Interesting dynamic of who went with him. I haven’t had a chance to talk to those guys yet, but I know they weren’t on the most cordial terms when he was in Philly with [Andre Drummond and Seth Curry]. So I wonder how that relationship is now.”