A full house is expected at the galactic presentation of the superstar Kylian Mbappé as he joins the legendary ranks of Real Madrid at the iconic Bernabéu stadium.

The arrival of Parisian star Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid marks one of the most anticipated signings of the century. The expectation is immense and, therefore, it is expected that his presentation at the Bernabéu will be a real spectacle.

According to Diario As, catwalk is expected to be installed from the end of the costumes, fire effects on stage, live musicians, fireworks display, and 360° panoramic cameras to get the best shots of the moment.

After seven years of waiting, Real Madrid fans are pleased about the addition of one of the best players in the world and destined to become the best at the biggest club in history. However, Mbappé will share the limelight with Vinicius and Bellingham, who are competing for the Ballon d’Or this season.

Kyliam Mbappé’s presentation will surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Inside the club, Mbappé’s presentation is compared to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, but with the expectation of surpassing it. The new Bernabéu, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and amenities, offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable event.

Scarves of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.hang in a souvenir stall outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2023/24. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Mbappe’s arrival marks a new era for Real Madrid, full of immense promise and with the potential to regain their position as the undisputed kings of European football. With Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham forming a formidable attacking trio, Los Blancos are poised to dominate for years to come.

Real Madrid is scheduled to broadcast the ceremony live and no doubt most of the world’s media will do the same, even if it is deferred. Nobody wants to miss the first time Mbappé wears the Real Madrid shirt as an official player.