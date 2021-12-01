The Los Angeles Lakers have suffered yet another blow early in the 2021-22 NBA regular season as LeBron James tested positive to Covid-19. Despite the bad news, Anthony Davis revealed how he can make the best of this negative situation.

It didn't take long for the Los Angeles Lakers to be under serious trouble in the 2021-22 NBA season. Their busy offseason indicated they were going to come back stronger this campaign, yet things haven't improved at all for the purple and gold.

Not only the new signings are not being enough to produce better results, as Russell Westbrook's future is already up in the air, but injuries and Covid-19 have caught up with them. Especially with LeBron James.

The King, who has already missed a number of games this season, will be on the sidelines again as he tested positive for Coronavirus. The outlook isn't encouraging for the Lakers, but Anthony Davis believes there's an opportunity behind all this mess.

Lakers' Anthony Davis considers LeBron James' absence will be a huge test for him

When the leader is out, others have to take over and step up. That's what AD is looking forward to doing while his teammate is out. Anthony Davis has talked to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports about how he feels that LeBron's absence will test his leadership skills again.

“It’s like I’m being tested with my leadership,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “'Bron has been out with injuries and now also with the COVID situation, so it’s a good test for me. It's a good experience for me to lead these guys and the good thing about it, I have other vets on my side who’ve been in the game for a while to help me through the obstacles. It’s a good test, not just for our team, but for me to lead these guys.”

“I’m just taking that next step in leadership to my career,” Davis continued. “I’m going to lead the team my way. I’m trying to be one of the guys to express how he feels in our locker room. [Rajon] Rondo, ’Melo [Anthony], Russ [Westbrook] have all been encouraging me to use my voice because I’m normally a really quiet guy when I’m playing and the only time I really talk is when I get tipped over the edge. But they’ve been telling me to ‘Use your voice. Use your voice.’”

Davis wasn't known for being a player who spoke his mind that much but he's determined to change that. He has been more expressive this season and, with LeBron out for at least 10 days, his voice will probably be heard even louder.