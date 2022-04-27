The 2021-22 NBA season will be one to forget for the Los Angeles Lakers and probably for Talen Horton-Tucker as well, as his best moments on the floor only came when LeBron James sat out.

Far from being the campaign they’ve been looking forward to for so many months, the 2021-22 NBA season was one of, if not the most disappointing in Los Angeles Lakers’ recent years. Not only they have not challenged for the title but they did not even made the playoffs.

Frank Vogel’s team finished 11th in the Western Conference with a mediocre 33-49 record, which eventually cost the head coach his job. The front office, however, is expected to make more changes in the offseason despite they are not in a great spot to make trades.

Besides LeBron James and a few other players, there were not many bright spots in the Lakers this season. Talen Horton-Tucker has only shown glimpses of his talent, and most of the time when LeBron was not on the court.

Here’s why Talen Horton-Tucker played better when LeBron was not on the floor

The young shooting guard created a lot of expectations in his past two seasons, but this one has not been that great for him. According to the 21-year-old, playing with LeBron and other stars meant less time with the ball for him, something that may have affected his play.

“I feel like every situation that I’ve been in is almost like a learning experience,” Horton-Tucker said, per Silver Screen and Roll. “Being on the ball, off the ball, it’s experience that you need. Obviously I felt better with the ball in my hands and I felt I had success with that, but just learning to play with stars was the most important thing they wanted me to do.

“During those stretches I got to play a lot more. Bron was out to start, and then to finish the season we had some other guys out. Just the opportunity to have the ball in my hands and play and be at my best... It felt good to actually do that.”

Something similar happened with Russell Westbrook, who played better when he had the chance to carry the ball while LeBron was on the sidelines. Either way, both Russ and Talen could be part of the changes the Lakers make in the next months.

While Westbrook left a lot to be desired in his first season in LA and everyone seems to agree he should leave, his contract could block any attempt to trade him. As for Horton-Tucker, even though he has the potential to grow as a player, the Lakers may have to sacrifice his spot on the team to set up a new roster. Only time will tell whether he’ll have another chance next season.