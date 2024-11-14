NBA News: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo compares himself to Tyson, cites Mike’s remarks on Jake Paul

The Milwaukee Bucks secured a crucial victory over the Detroit Pistons, thanks to a phenomenal 59-point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. While his dominant play drew headlines, he also made waves with a reference to Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a great performance for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Detroit Pistons, scoring 59 points to lead his team to a 127-120 victory. However, he also featured in a dramatic moment that grabbed everyone’s attention, when Isaiah Stewart committed a hard foul, grabbing him by the jersey to stop him from scoring. The incident sent Antetokounmpo to the floor and resulted in Stewart’s ejection for a Flagrant 2 foul. Reflecting on the play, Giannis surprised reporters by referencing Mike Tyson’s comments about Jake Paul.

“He said some guys are manufactured killers, he’s a born killer,” Giannis remarked, referring to Tyson’s statement. “I just feel the same way. I’ve been in that position many times in my life.” With this analogy, the Bucks’ forward emphasized his resilience, brushing off the foul and demonstrating his focus on the game.

“I have two older brothers that, you know, pushed me around, played rough, and toughened me up, especially Thanasis. I’ve been hit so many times that it doesn’t faze me anymore,” Giannis Antetokounmpo shared, reflecting on how his upbringing shaped him into the player he is today. “All I could think about was getting up and trying to make two free throws.”

Antetokounmpo elaborated on the physicality of the game, saying, “Coming to the game I knew it was going to be tough for me to get to my angles and make plays…when you play guys like (Jalen) Duren and Stewart, guys that are physical, tough, you gotta expect that.” However, he also criticized the nature of the foul, adding, “At the same time, it’s a dangerous play. That’s not a basketball play. I think the ref did a great job of making the right call.”

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to have a pro bout this Friday

The context of Tyson’s comments on Jake Paul

The phrase Giannis referenced originates from a Netflix documentary about Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s upcoming fight. In the documentary, Tyson reacts to a video where Paul declares, “Mike, I love you, but this is my sport now. It’s an honor to get in the ring with you. But I’m gonna take your throne.”

Tyson’s initial reaction is a wry laugh, but he quickly highlights what he sees as his main advantage over Paul. “There’s a fundamental difference between me and Jake,” the 58-year-old boxing legend began. “He’s a manufactured killer. Television and the media made him a killer. He’s manufactured. I’m a natural-born killer. That’s the difference.”

Giannis leads the Bucks amid a tough season

Despite the Bucks’ challenging start to the season—dropping eight of their first 12 games—Antetokounmpo has been a beacon of hope. Leading the league in scoring with an average of 33.3 points per game, he continues to carry the team on both ends of the floor.

While critics have questioned coach Doc Rivers’ reliance on Giannis, the star forward remains focused on leading his team through adversity as they aim to turn their season around. After the hard-fought win against Detroit, Giannis deflected personal praise, instead highlighting his teammates’ efforts. “I am just proud of my teammates. They never stopped playing hard.” he said, underscoring the team’s collective determination.