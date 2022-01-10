When you play at such a high level for so many years, there's a chance that you'll break a record almost every night. That's what's happening to LeBron James on his 19th season in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar continues to make NBA history night in and night out. This time, it wasn't his scoring that put his name on record books, but his unmatched ability to facilitate and orchestrate the offense.

James passed legendary hooper Oscar Robertson in the all-time assists leader list and, even though it came on a losing effort against the Memphis Grizzlies, The King was still pretty humbled and excited about it.

NBA News: LeBron James Reacts To Passing Oscar Robertson In The All-Time Assists List

“Oh, wow. I am a historian of the game and I know quite a bit about The Big O,” LeBron said after the game. “From his times from high school to the University of Cincinnati, to actually playing for the Cincinnati Royals all the way to Milwaukee, and so on and so on. What he meant to the game and what he still means to the game is something that’s just unparalleled. And, obviously, he will always have a connection to Russ, what they was able to do for multiple seasons. But he was one of the first really premier big guards that could do pretty much everything out on the floor. But his ability to get teammates involved, his ability to find his teammates, his ability to provide that sense of joy out on the floor because of the pass is something that I’ve always respected and gravitated towards; guys like himself, J-Kidd, and Magic. I sound like a broken record, but it’s the honest to God’s truth: anytime I’m connected — or anything with the greats, it’s an honor.”

James' passing is just one of the many reasons why he's been able to build an incredible legacy in the Association, and he's also going to go down as the league's all-time leading scorer once it's all said and done. That's some résumé.