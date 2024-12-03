NBA News: Victor Wembanyama receives major honor for outstanding performances with the Spurs

Determined to establish himself as one of the league’s dominant figures, Victor Wembanyama continues to exceed expectations. After winning Rookie of the Year honors and making history as the first player to be named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in his debut season, the French center is maintaining his excellence in year two with the San Antonio Spurs.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Wembanyama has been named the Defensive Player of the Month for October and November in the Western Conference. The honor for the Eastern Conference went to Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks. This recognition covers both months, as the regular season began in late October, and performance across these two periods was taken into account.

Victor Wembanyama’s defensive prowess has been a key factor for the Spurs this season. As of now, he leads the league in blocks per game with an impressive 3.5, a stat he’s continued to dominate from last season. Additionally, he ranks ninth in defensive rebounds, averaging 8.2 per game.

At 7 feet 3 inches, Wembanyama’s physical presence alone makes him a daunting player on defense. However, it’s his combination of size, basketball IQ, and court vision that allows him to make a significant impact across all areas of the game. On top of his defensive contributions, he’s also San Antonio’s leading scorer, averaging 24.0 points per game, which places him 21st in the league.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs scores against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Rookie of the Month

In addition to recognizing the best defensive players of October and November, the NBA also announced the winners of other notable honors, including Rookie of the Month. In the Western Conference, the award went to Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells, while Philadelphia 76ers’ Jared McCain claimed the honor in the Eastern Conference.

Player of the Month

In the most prestigious category, two of the NBA’s top stars earned honors. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Player of the Month in the Western Conference for his outstanding performances with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Over the course of the two months, he averaged 29.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, leading the Thunder to a 15-4 record during that stretch.

In the Eastern Conference, the award went to Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. Tatum, a key leader for the team as they pursue a second consecutive title, has had remarkable performances, averaging 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. His stellar play has helped the Celtics achieve an impressive 16-3 record so far this season.

