NFL News: Bears send clear message to Bill Belichick, other HC candidates after Matt Eberflus' exit

The Chicago Bears‘ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions was the final straw that led to the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus midway through the 2024 NFL season. The names dance has already begun, and profiles like historic coach Bill Belichick can be distinguished.

There is no doubt that Belichick is a legend after his time with Tom Brady’s New England Patriots. Now, the former coach is free and wants to return to managing, so there’s a chance he could sign for a team in the offseason. According to CBS, Belichick is one of the favorites to take the job left by Eberflus with the Bears.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, who broke a record in the disappointing loss to the Lions, is a rising star and is a tempting figure for any potential new head coach. At the same time, franchise president Kevin Warren knows the Bears have a lot to offer and has sent a clear message to Chicago’s head coaching candidates for next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bears’ message to Belichick and the rest of the head coaching candidates.

“Our head coaching job will be the most coveted in the NFL this year and we are going to work to do better. We are going to have a lot of salary cap space, we also have a young and talented roster. Our quarterback Caleb Williams has proven that he is very special and, in the right environment, he can become even more special than he has already proven,” Bears president Kevin Warren said in a clarity press conference toward Belichick and all the candidates for Chicago’s new head coach following Eberflus’ exit.

Advertisement

Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren

Advertisement

Who are the candidates for the new Bears head coach?

With Eberflus’ troubled exit behind him, the Chicago franchise is already looking for a replacement. Thomas Brown is the interim head coach and has a chance to stay on, but CBS Sports has revealed a long list of names that includes Ben Johnson (Lions OC), Joe Brady (Buffalo Bills OC), Aaron Glenn (Lions DC), Liam Coen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC), Bill Belichick, Arthur Smith (Pittsburgh Steelers OC) and Kliff Kingsbury (Washington Commanders OC).

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bears president breaks silence, sends strong message about the firing of Matt Eberflus

Who will choose the Bears’ new head coach?

The Bears cannot afford to make a mistake in this decision, as they have had five coaches in the last 10 years, including interim coach Brown. Therefore, the opinion of Chicago franchise general manager Ryan Poles, who will work hand in hand with Warren, will be very relevant in this process.