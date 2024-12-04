The 2024 season just got more complicated for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Week 13, the AFC South team lost Trevor Lawrence to a concussion, prompting the club to sign a quarterback who knows what it’s like to be a Super Bowl winner.

Prior to the beginning of the campaign, the Jaguars were regarded as potential dark horses. Trevor Lawrence has improved year after year and is now seen as a reliable quarterback capable of leading the team to success soon.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville has fallen short of those expectations. The club has already been eliminated from playoff contention and is on track to have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jaguars acquire a Super Bowl champ due to Trevor Lawrence’s concussion

The Jaguars are currently facing a tough challenge. Their 2024 season is over, as the AFC South club has been eliminated with five weeks remaining, and they have already shifted focus to the upcoming campaign.

Many analysts expected Jacksonville to be a dark horse this season. Trevor Lawrence has shown great improvement since his arrival, but he obviously can’t carry the team entirely on his own.

Unfortunately, their main star has suffered several injuries this year that have sidelined him for some games. Now, he may miss additional time after sustaining a concussion in Week 13, which could sideline him for the upcoming weeks.

In their game against the Texans, Trevor Lawrence took a late hit from Azeez Al-Shaair. The quarterback is now in concussion protocol, prompting the Jaguars to add a new signal-caller to their roster.

INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 04: Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford 13 rolls out of the pocket and looks to pass during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 04, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 04 Seahawks at Rams Icon0072212041072

The Jaguars announced the signing of QB John Wolford to their practice squad. Wolford won Super Bowl LVI as a backup to Matthew Stafford and is now set to sit behind Mac Jones in case Trevor Lawrence is unable to play in Week 14.

Will the Jaguars have the first overall pick in 2025?

The Jaguars currently hold the worst record in the entire league. The AFC South team sits at 2-10 after 13 weeks and is on pace to secure the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants and Raiders share the same record, but due to the Jaguars’ strength of schedule, the tiebreaker gives them the edge to select first in the upcoming draft.

