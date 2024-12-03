Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s rivalry drives up ticket prices for Fever-Sky WNBA opener

The 2025 WNBA season has announced its schedule, and the opening weekend brings a clash between Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese. According to reports, the tickets’ prices for the matchup are more expensive than the majority of the NBA openers this year.

On X, the account NBA Central reported that, on TickPick’s ticketing platform, that the get-in price was $271, which was more expensive than all but one of the NBA’s season openers. Only the Boston Celtics had a pricier ticket against the New York Knicks. However, since the post was made, the price shifted to $216.

The Sky visit Indiana on Saturday, May 17. Clark and Reese, who have been facing each other since their college days, will clash five times this season. The Fever will host three of those games (May 17th, August 9th, and September 5th). The Sky will host the Commissioner’s Cup game on June 7th and a regular-season game on July 26th.

Recently, Reese reflected on her rivalry with Clark, saying that there are no “hard feelings” between the two stars. “People don’t realize at the end of the day, we’re human. You guys watch us. Knowing that, it’s just basketball. I promise you, it’s just basketball. I don’t have any hard feelings towards her. She doesn’t have any hard feelings towards me, but yeah, it gets crazy sometimes,” she told Complex.

Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese reacts during a WNBA match (IMAGO / Sports Press Photo)

Both of the stars were in contention for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, which ultimately went to Clark, who also won the AP’s Rookie of the Year and was also named in the WNBA First team. Meanwhile, Reese had to end her season early due to a wrist injury.

The 2025 WNBA season will have more games

After a record-breaking season, especially in attendance, for the first time ever all the WNBA teams will play 44 games, an increase from the 40 matches of 2024. Meanwhile, some matches will move to bigger arenas, as the Connecticut Sun will play once again at the TD Garden in Boston.

The 2025 season will introduce the Golden State Valkyries, which are set to start building their initial roster this Friday, December 6, with the expansion draft. While the teams have the right to protect six players from their roster, it will be interesting to see which changes will take place in the squads.

Key dates for the 2025 WNBA season