NFL News: Lamar Jackson makes big admission after loss to Jalen Hurts' Eagles with clear message to Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens suffered their fifth loss in the 2024 NFL season, this time against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Speaking to reporters after the game, Lamar Jackson admitted one big regret about his performance.

The 2x NFL MVP went 23-of-36 for 237 yards and two touchdowns during the 19-24 loss but didn’t use his legs that much. During his postgame press conference, Jackson admitted he should’ve run the ball more, and that even his mother complained about it.

“Yes, my momma just told me that,” Jackson said, via NFL.com. “She just cussed me out, so I’m mad. We’re going to get after it. I’m not going to lie to you; we’re going to get after it. I can’t wait for this bye [week] to get on. We have the Giants coming up. I’m ready to go. I’m just ready to go.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stat sheet shows Jackson carried the football eight times for 79 yards, but context paints a better picture. 39 of those yards came on the final drive, with Baltimore already trailing by two scores against Hurts‘ Eagles with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the football field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Advertisement

“She said there were lanes I should have [taken] and ran, but I was trying to let guys develop routes. We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progressions, but yes, she’s right. I’m sorry for this. I’m just mad, because I feel like we should win these games, and we’re not getting them done,” Jackson added.

Advertisement

see also John Harbaugh makes one thing clear about Justin Tucker after missed FGs during the Eagles vs Ravens game

Lamar Jackson stands up for the Ravens

While many believe Jackson using his speed could’ve made the difference, the Ravens quarterback still had a good performance against Philadelphia. Especially if we compare it to Hurts’ stats, with the Eagles quarterback going 11-of-19 for just 118 yards and a touchdown.

Either way, Lamar made it clear to his teammates that he feels just as responsible for the loss as anyone else: “I’m always going to put myself at the front line, no matter if I played good or not. I played alright, but yes. I’m just ticked off, because we left things out there on that field — me [and] everyone. It’s a team sport, and there’s no ‘I’ in team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also From superstars to salary kings: The 25 NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks

Jackson believes Ravens deserved more against the Eagles

This was the second loss for the Ravens in the last three weeks, but Jackson feels the result was a bit unfair. While he made sure to give Eagles and company their flowers, the Ravens star also let everyone know that his team doesn’t feel less than any other squad.

“That was a pretty good team, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like we left stuff out there,” Jackson said. “We should have put more points on the board.”