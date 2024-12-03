NFL News: Lamar Jackson sends clear message to Ravens about Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin's Steelers

Last weekend in the NFL delivered an exciting matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens, where Lamar Jackson and his team ultimately came up short. After this defeat, with the sole focus on reaching the Super Bowl, it was the QB himself who shared something very important with his teammates about their closest rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers under Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson.

In a recent conversation with the press, the former Louisville quarterback made it clear that they need to focus on their own game and not on what their top competitors in the AFC North might be doing.

“We don’t need to worry about the Steelers. We need to worry about us,” Jackson said. “That’s the first thing; worry about what we need to clean up on this side. Clean that (expletive) up. Forget every other team. We are beating ourselves out there. There are opportunities, [but] we’re not making them happen. We need to make those critical situations happen, and we’re not doing it.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the latest loss at the hands of the Eagles in their own stadium, John Harbaugh’s team finished Week 13 of the NFL season with a record of eight wins and five losses, placing them in second place in the division, behind the Steelers.

Advertisement

Eagles vs Ravens DEC 01 December 1, 2024: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in action during the second half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Philadelphia won 24-19.

Advertisement

Next weekend, Baltimore will be able to recover players as they have a Bye Week. In Week 15, they will travel to New York to face the Giants at none other than MetLife Stadium.

Advertisement

see also Colts HC Shane Steichen issues strong statement on Anthony Richardson's performance vs Patriots

John Harbaugh still believes in what his players can deliver

The Ravens‘ loss to Philadelphia hit the team hard; however, their hopes of moving forward this season remain intact. Harbaugh made it clear, staying confident in what his players can deliver on the field.

“Every goal that we have is in front of us, and we have the team to do it.” Harbaugh said. “I’m proud of our guys; I feel like they’ve fought through a lot of things this year. It’s been 13 straight weeks. We’ve had a lot of tough games; we’ve had a lot of travel. We’ve gone against teams in situations where they were hot, they were at their best, they were playing good football, they were healthy, and it’s a challenge, and I think our guys handled that challenge really well. So that forges you for what’s ahead.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We can win the division, we can make it as a wild card, or we could be out [of the playoffs],” Harbaugh also added. “It’s up to us to determine that. I feel like, if we win the games, we’ll be in really good shape.”

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Harbaugh made it clear about Jackson’s performance

A curious situation arose regarding Lamar Jackson’s performance in the loss to the Eagles, where the QB’s mother stated that Jackson could have run more during the game. Regarding this, the head coach shared his opinion.

Advertisement

“I really trust Lamar. I trust his mom, too. His mom is a good judge. She’s seen more of Lamar ball than anybody, so I’m sure she has a great handle on it. Let Lamar and his mom talk though all of that stuff. I trust Lamar to make good decisions.“

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens’ upcoming games