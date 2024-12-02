Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Sean McDermott warns Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid's Chiefs with clear message to Josh Allen, Bills

Sean McDermott and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills might be the biggest threat to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC ahead of the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during a preseason game between<br /> the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireBuffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during a preseason game between<br /> the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

By Martín O’donnell

For the fifth straight NFL season, the Buffalo Bills have secured the AFC East title. Now, Sean McDermott wants Josh Allen and the rest of his players to go a step further by surpassing Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC standings.

Speaking to reporters after the Bills’ commanding win over the San Francisco 49ers on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ McDermott warned the Chiefs that the Bills’ next goal is to clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference, currently held by the defending Super Bowl champions.

Of course, McDermott‘s comments also served as a clear message to his players on what the team should play for in the upcoming weeks despite having a playoff berth under its belt.

Advertisement

It’s probably the next goal for us is to position ourselves the best we can,” McDermott said of chasing the first seed in the AFC, as quoted by Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Advertisement
Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

“We control a piece of that and then some of that we don’t. So, it’s really about our level of play every week, getting to the level it needs to be, and that usually puts you in a good spot one way or the other.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes something clear to Andy Reid about Chiefs&#039; LT struggles

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes something clear to Andy Reid about Chiefs' LT struggles

McDermott, Allen’s Bills following Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs closely

The Chiefs lead the American Football Conference through 13 weeks with a 11-1 record. The Bills are within touching distance of the top spot though, trailing Kansas City with a 10-2 record.

Curiously, the only loss Reid and Mahomes have suffered in the 2024 NFL season came at the hands of McDermott’s team. In Week 11, Allen and company snapped a 15-game winning streak held by Kansas City.

Advertisement

Buffalo has made the postseason in seven of McDermott’s eight years at the helm, but never as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Therefore, this is something worth fighting for in the remaining weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

Chiefs News: Isiah Pacheco sends clear message to Kareem Hunt, Andy Reid after first game since injury

see also

Chiefs News: Isiah Pacheco sends clear message to Kareem Hunt, Andy Reid after first game since injury

What’s next for the Bills and Chiefs?

Both the Bills and Chiefs have five games left before the playoffs. Buffalo will play back-to-back road games in the next two weeks, playing the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions before hosting the New England Patriots and New York Jets in consecutive weeks. In the regular season finale, Allen and company will play the Patriots in Foxborough.

Advertisement

Mahomes and Reid, on the other hand, will play at Arrowhead for the second week in a row when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers on SNF. Then they’ll hit the road to play the Cleveland Browns before hosting the Houston Texans, followed by a trip to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. In Week 18, the Chiefs will travel to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

ALSO READ

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes something clear about Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the MVP race
NFL

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes something clear about Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the MVP race

NFL News: Joe Burrow issues strong warning to Zac Taylor, Bengals teammates and front office
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow issues strong warning to Zac Taylor, Bengals teammates and front office

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart shares the key to rematch against Steve Sarkisian, Texas
College Football

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart shares the key to rematch against Steve Sarkisian, Texas

NBA News: LeBron James' teammate shares his thoughts regarding Bronny James during recovery
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James' teammate shares his thoughts regarding Bronny James during recovery

Better Collective Logo