NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid once again makes something clear to Travis Kelce about lateral passes

Travis Kelce delivered another highlight-reel moment during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ win over the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing a lateral pass for the second time in the 2024 NFL season. And once again, Andy Reid let everyone know what he thinks about it.

Far from discouraging this kind of play, the Chiefs head coach made it clear to Kelce that he’s fine with it but only if the pass ends in a completion. Otherwise, the tight end might hear another reaction from Reid.

“He’s (Travis Kelce) been doing it for a few years,” Reid told reporters via Zoom on Monday, as quoted by Ed Easton Jr. of Chiefs Wire. “We do it in practice every day – you guys see that, so you know this isn’t just something that we throw out there on game day. It’s something we do, so everything is ok with that just as long as you complete them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not like Kelce takes Reid by surprise as the coach sees him practice this play frequently. The 35-year-old did stun the NFL community both times he threw lateral passes this season, though.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Kelce’s lateral passes with the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season

Kelce first introduced the move during the Chiefs‘ Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints. Facing a third-and-22 situation, he caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes just beyond the line of scrimmage. Rather than being tackled, Kelce lateraled the ball to running back Samaje Perine, who advanced it to within a yard of the first down.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce explains why he threw a lateral pass, not because of Andy Reid

Last time out, the 3x Super Bowl champion dared to repeat the play. During the second quarter of the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders, Kelce threw the ball to Perine after catching a five-yard pass from Mahomes.

The tight end’s decision proved successful. The Chiefs were on third-and-10, and Kelce was about to get tackled when he found Perine. Thanks to the Kelce lateral, the veteran RB got the first down. As long as Kelce continues to complete these passes, Reid won’t complain about them.

Advertisement