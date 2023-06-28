LeBron James hinted at retiring and Los Angeles Lakers fans sounded off the alarms. But that’s not happening; he’s just not walking away from the NBA after being swept.

James has made it loud and clear that he wants to play with Bronny, his older son. He recently committed to USC, and will be eligible to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Notably, James has been keeping tabs on his heir’s draft stock, and he recently teased a move to the Atlanta Hawks after they were projected to take Bronny next season.

Hawks Are Clearing Cap Space

Notably, and perhaps coincidentally, the Hawks are expected to go through a major roster overhaul soon, as they hinted by dumping John Collins to get rid of his salary:

“The Hawks have many veteran players available in trade discussions. Virtually everybody among their veterans, except for Trae Young, have really been part of {trade talks} for the Hawks,” reported Evan Sidery.

“Two players who fit this criteria are Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter. Woj also mentioned yesterday Atlanta wants to work on long-term extensions for Dejounte Murray, Onyeka Okongwu, and Saddiq Bey,” he added.

Of course, a lot of things can happen. Bronny could rise or slip in the Draft, and the Hawks might not even get that pick. But James wants to play with his firstborn, and they could have enough money to make it happen.