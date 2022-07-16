LeBron James is always in the news. During the active NBA season for what he does on the court, and when the ball stops bouncing, for what happens in his day-to-day life. Now, the Los Angeles Lakers star was the target of a harsh comment from former Boston Celtics player Glen Davis.

"Boston because they racist as f--ck that’s why, they will say anything. I’ve been dealing with this my whole life, I dont mind it. Like if I hear someone close by I check him real quick then move onto the game. They gonna say whatever the f--ck they wanna say, I even got a beer thrown on me once leaving the game.", stated James about Celtics' fans on HBO's show The Shop.

This comment obviously didn't go over well with Boston Celtics fans or the team's stars and former players, such as Big Baby Glen Davis, who gave the franchise its most recent NBA title in 2008. And the reply to it came quickly.

Glen Davis responds to LeBron James after his harsh comment to the Celtics

The fierce rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics is well known. And no wonder, since it is a fierce fight to be at the top of the league, as the winningest team in the NBA. Thus, it was natural to expect that after James' harsh comment to Boston and its fans came a response of equal magnitude, but in the opposite direction, from Glen Davis to King James.

"I love Bron. Bron’s a great guy. I love what he’s doing. It was just crazy to guard that motherf--r. He be crying though. He be crying. Don’t worry, he be crying, but he be playing hard. But he still be crying.”, said Davis during an episode of All the Smoke podcast.

It is a fact that after this exchange of statements, one of the games that will create more morbidity in the next NBA season will be the one that brings King LeBron James to visit the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, as it is very possible that the local fans will continue to give him more reasons to dislike them.