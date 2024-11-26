Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek phenomenon of the NBA, has not only conquered the courts with his skill and unstoppable playing style but has also amassed a fortune that reflects his success both on and off the basketball court.

Since joining the Milwaukee Bucks, he has signed one of the most lucrative contracts in NBA history and his endorsement deals with major brands like Nike and T-Mobile have only increased his wealth.

But how much has this sports icon really earned? Check out everything from his multi-million dollar salary to his strategic investments to discover how the “Greek Freak” has turned his talent into a true financial empire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the standout stars of the NBA and both a forward and center for the Milwaukee Bucks, has a net worth of $93.8 million as of November 2024, according to Sportskeeda and Forbes.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a three point shot during the second half of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum on January 24, 2024. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His annual salary with the popular team is $48.79 million during the 2024 and 2025 season. This is thanks to a contract extension he signed with the Bucks in 2020 for $228 million over five years.

Advertisement

His contracts have made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the league. His wealth reflects not only his incredible talent in basketball but also his smart investments off the court.

In addition to his salary, he earns millions through endorsement deals. He has a major partnership with Nike, including his own sneaker line, as well as deals with brands like JBL, Hulu, Tissot, Kronos Foods and T-Mobile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s salaries with the Bucks

2020-21 | $27.5 million

2021-22 | $39.3 million

2022-23 | $42.5 million

2023-24 | $45.6 million

2024-25 | $48.8 million

2025-26 | $51.9 million

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s endorsements

Giannis Antetokounmpo has built a strong portfolio of endorsement deals that significantly contribute to his income. Among his major sponsors are global brands like Nike, with which he has a signature line.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for portraits during media day on October 02, 2023. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

These partnerships reflect his strong appeal, combining his athleticism, charisma and his “underdog” story. Additionally, he is involved with brands such as WhatsApp, Google Pixel, Degree, T-Mobile and Kronos Foods.

Advertisement

It is estimated that his endorsement earnings exceed $15 million, with his marketing appeal strengthened by his inspiring story, accessible personality, and global fame as a two-time MVP and NBA champion.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s investments

Through his company Ante, Inc., Giannis Antetokounmpo has expanded his investments, including stakes in companies like Flexpower Health and Candy Funhouse, as well as a 10% stake in Hellenic Wineries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of his most recent investments is the creation of his own venture capital fund, Build Your Legacy Ventures. This fund aims to support entrepreneurs by connecting them with investors who can help grow their businesses.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 16, 2024. (Source: David Jensen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Among the first investments of the fund is Unrivaled, a company focused on women’s basketball. Additionally, he holds stakes in sports teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers and Nashville SC, according to Fox Sports.

Advertisement

His entry into the film industry is also noteworthy. In 2020, Disney signed a deal to produce a film inspired by his life, titled Rise, which premiered on Disney+ in 2022. This project reflects his strategic approach to diversifying his wealth.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s real estate assets

Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most prominent stars in the NBA, has made significant investments in real estate, with properties in both Milwaukee and his home country, Greece, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

In 2018, he acquired a luxurious mansion in River Hills, an exclusive area of Milwaukee, for $1.8 million. This property features 9,000 square feet of space, six bedrooms, and seven and a half bathrooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2021, he invested approximately $4 million in two villas in the Rolling Greens neighborhood in Messinia, Greece. These villas offer spacious outdoor areas, private pools, and a luxurious setting, highlighting his success.