NBA News: Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis makes something clear on his return after being injured

After a lengthy absence, Boston Celtics fans were finally treated to the return of Kristaps Porzingis. Alongside key figures like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Porzingis has been a central piece of the Celtics’ game plan. His triumphant return, following five months on the sidelines, was not just a major milestone for the team but for the entire NBA.

Porzingis made his season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers, a squad known for its strong defensive play. But despite the Clippers’ defensive prowess, the Celtics emerged victorious, ending a five-game unbeaten streak for Los Angeles. For Boston, this win marked the continuation of their sixth consecutive victory.

Despite the impressive stats Porzingis posted in his first game back, he took time to reflect on his journey to return to the court. “It’s been killing me inside not being able to play, but it was worth the wait,” Porzingis shared with the media after the game. His five-month recovery period was challenging, but his determination to return to action was clear.

“I would say I was always ahead of the rehab schedule,” Porzingis explained. “I was itching to do more, always asking the medical staff if I could push myself harder. But I stayed smart, completed each stage of the process, and when I got the green light, I was ready to play as soon as possible.”

Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics winks during a press conference after Boston’s 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Porzingis’ stats: A solid return to action

In his first game back, Porzingis made an immediate impact. Despite the Clippers’ solid defense, the Celtics’ big man posted 16 points, shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. The latter statistic, in particular, was a point of celebration for Celtics fans.

Porzingis’ confidence to get back on the court will undoubtedly be a boost for Boston. Last season, he played in 57 games as a starter, with impressive numbers: 388-of-712 from the field, 110-of-293 from three-point range, and 259-of-302 from the free-throw line.

Joe Mazzulla comments on Porzingis’ return

Porzingis’ return didn’t just excite the fans—it lifted his teammates as well. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke to the media about his star player’s impact. “Kristaps is a high-level personality,” Mazzulla said.

“We built this identity with him last season. The guys were thrilled to have him back—they were ready to welcome him. His personality and his style of play make him a player that everyone enjoys being around,” Mazzulla added.

With Porzingis back in the lineup, the Celtics continue to position themselves as one of the top contenders in the NBA. Not only do they hold the status of defending conference champions, but with their full roster now intact, they have the talent to challenge for another title.