Victor Wembanyama's net worth: How much wealth does the San Antonio Spurs star have?

Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 sensation from France, has quickly risen as one of the most exciting and financially promising players in the NBA, especially for his surprising talent and court control as a center.

After being selected by the San Antonio Spurs in 2023, his on-court impact has been astounding, standing out for his skill, size and game vision and becoming one of the most watched players by experts.

However, his potential extends beyond basketball talent: with a multimillion-dollar rookie contract and high-profile sponsorship deals, his financial future also looks bright. Here, check out his current net worth…

What is Victor Wembanyama’s net worth?

Victor Wembanyama, the young star of the San Antonio Spurs, has experienced rapid success both in the NBA and with his personal wealth. As of November 2024, his net worth is $10 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

His contract with the Spurs, valued at $55 million over four years, will significantly increase his earnings. For the 2023-24 season, his salary stands at $12.16 million​, as Celebrity Net Worth and Essentially Sports reported.

Before joining the NBA, he played for French teams like Nanterre 92, ASVEL and Metropolitans 92, where he made a name for himself with his impressive statistics during the 2022-23 season.

Victor Wembanyama’s endorsements

In addition to his salary, Victor Wembanyama has signed endorsement deals with major brands such as Nike, Barcode, Fanatics and 2K Games, the video game distributor. These lucrative sponsorships further increase his earnings.

With these contracts, along with his growing popularity, his net worth could surpass $25 million by the end of his contract, and potentially exceed $40 million in the coming years.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for a portrait during the 2023 NBA rookie photo shoot at UNLV on July 12, 2023. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama’s investments

Victor is diversifying his financial strategy with intelligent investments that complement his career as an athlete. One of his most notable investments is in Barcode, a Los Angeles-based company that produces fitness drinks focused on hydration and supplements.

This move marks his first known angel investment. While the financial details were not disclosed, the partnership aligns with his focus on health and fitness, considering his unique training regimen and physical attributes.

Expanding his portfolio into investment opportunities reflects solid financial planning. Alongside his collaboration with luxury brands, Wembanyama is building a diversified financial foundation that extends beyond his NBA earnings.