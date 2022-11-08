Los Angeles Lakers will face Los Angeles Clippers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will receive Los Angeles Clippers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are still unable to find their best level. Sadly, for Lakers fans, this doesn't seem to be anything new: they've been dragging on poor performances since last season. In 2021/2022 they could not even qualify for the Play-in, and this season it seems that it will be exactly the same, unless they start to improve their level.

In the case of the Los Angeles Clippers, they have an acceptable win/loss balance of 6-5 so far, which leaves them in seventh position in the Western Conference standings. Although this regular season is just beginning and there is still a long way to go, it is important to continue to win and stay among the top places.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines

The game that these rivals will play on Wednesday, November 9 at the Crypto.com Arena will be the second between them in the regular season (they must play 4). The first of them took place on October 20, and on that occasion it was a 103-97 victory for the Los Angeles Clippers.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers to be played on Wednesday, November 9 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have already given their favorites for this game. According to the DraftKings site, the Los Angeles Clippers with -205 odds are the favorites, while the Los Angeles Lakers have +175 odds.

DraftKings Los Angeles Lakers +175 Los Angeles Clippers -205

*Odds via DraftKings