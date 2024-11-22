NFL News: 49ers confirm Brock Purdy will miss crucial Week 12 matchup against Packers

Tough times for the San Francisco 49ers, who are in a must-win situation for the rest of the season. Without Brock Purdy, their road to victory against the Green Bay Packers just became significantly more challenging.

The San Francisco 49ers received devastating news as Brock Purdy has officially been ruled out for their Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. This setback could severely impact the team’s chances of winning their remaining games and keeping their postseason hopes alive. Unfortunately, it’s not the first time the 49ers have faced such challenges this season.

The announcement came via the 49ers’ official platforms, with the NFL also amplifying the update in a statement highlighting Purdy’s absence. To make matters worse, star defensive end Nick Bosa has also been ruled out, compounding the team’s struggles as they approach a critical juncture in the season.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that Brock Purdy had left 49ers practice early, raising concerns among fans and reporters. Initially believed to be a minor issue, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed today that Purdy will not play in Week 12 due to a shoulder injury.

“I don’t want to say there’s long-term concern… When he started [practicing] on Thursday, it surprised us—and him—how [his shoulder] felt. We have to shut it down,” Shanahan said. He added that the MRI results were not overly concerning and expressed optimism about Purdy’s availability for next week.

Nick Bosa Out for Week 12, Too

Just days ago, Shanahan hinted at the possibility of Nick Bosa playing in Week 12. However, it’s now official: Bosa will not be available for the game against the Packers. The head coach also confirmed that Trent Williams, Jon Feliciano, and Charvarius Ward would be out as well, compounding the team’s challenges.

A Critical Stretch for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers currently hold a 5-5 record, and their remaining seven games are critical for their postseason hopes. Their schedule includes matchups against the Packers, Bills, Bears, Rams, Dolphins, Lions, and Cardinals. With key players missing, the team faces a steep uphill battle in the weeks ahead.