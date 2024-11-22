Aaron Rodgers has faced harsh criticism for his performances with the New York Jets, and the team is now reportedly set to make a shocking decision about his future.

Last year, the New York Jets decided to end their bad streak with quarterbacks and signed Aaron Rodgers. Nevertheless, their experiment hasn’t worked out pretty well, and a shocking decision about the player’s future is on the horizon.

The Jets had high expectations on Aaron Rodgers upon his arrival to New York. The club agreed to terms with the Packers to acquire the Super Bowl XLV champion, hoping that he would replicate the success in the Big Apple.

In his first year, Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles after just three snaps played. However, the Jets hoped for a great campaign this year, but the quarterback has definitely failed to meet those expectations and his future is now uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Jets may have already decided what to do with Aaron Rodgers

Following the season-ending injury that Aaron Rodgers suffered last year, the Jets had to use Zach Wilson as starter. Before being benched, he finished his participation with a 4-7 record that obviously was not the best for the club.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jets wanted to make shocking decision about Aaron Rodgers' career

A year later, the Jets recovered Aaron Rodgers, looking forward to having an outstanding season. Nevertheless, the veteran signal-caller somehow has a worse record than Zach Wilson after 11 matches, with a 3-8 record that is definitely not what New York anticipated.

Advertisement

The team’s front office made everything possible to sign all the players that Aaron Rodgers requested, including Davante Adams. However, the club is currently far from advancing to the playoffs and Rodgers is seen as the main responsible for this failure.

Advertisement

When the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers, they signed him until the 2025 season. However, it now seems like his tenure with the club may be over soon, as reports suggest that the club will part ways with him by the end of the current campaign.

ESPN reported that, according to an anonymous source, Jets owner Woody Johnson wants to release Aaron Rodgers before the 2025 season. SNY supported this information by revealing that the club “prefers a change at quarterback” soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Would Aaron Rodgers continue playing in 2025 if he leaves the Jets?

If the Jets do decide to move on from Aaron Rodgers, it is uncertain what his next step will be. He previously mentioned that he would want to play the 2025 season, but now the big question is where.

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends strong message to the Jets about his future

Prior to joining the Jets, Aaron Rodgers was linked to the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC West club still needs a top-tier quarterback and, while they are expected to draft one next year, with Rodgers potentially being available, it may be very attractive for them to sign him.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Jets release Aaron Rodgers by the end of the 2024 season? Should the Jets release Aaron Rodgers by the end of the 2024 season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE